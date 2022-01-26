Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara advanced to the Australian Open women’s doubles semifinals with a straight-sets victory over Croatia’s Petra Martic and American Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.

Aiming for their first Grand Slam title, the second-seeded Japanese pair wrapped up the quarterfinal 6-1, 6-4 at Melbourne Park’s Margaret Court Arena.

Aoyama and Shibahara took the first set by rolling off five straight games from 1-1. They secured the decisive break to go up 5-4 in the second before Shibahara served out the match.

The duo, who represented Japan at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, will face Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semis.

In the men’s wheelchair draw, Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda will play Britain’s Alfie Hewett in the final after defeating semifinal opponent Tom Egberink of the Netherlands 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.