Japan’s Taro Daniel, a second-round winner over former world No. 1 Andy Murray, failed to make it to the Australian Open’s fourth round, losing in four sets to Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner.

Daniel, a 28-year-old qualifier ranked 120th in the world, lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 after giving the 20-year-old world No. 10 a tough challenge in the first three sets.

“I never figured out a way to beat him,” Daniel said. “I had a sense that if only I could keep up the pressure the way I did in the second and third sets. But the way he made adjustments told you he was a top10 player.”

Daniel was the last Japanese player in either the men’s or women’s singles draw after defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka lost in the third round on Friday.