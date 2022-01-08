Seventeen-year-old Anri Kawamura won her second FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls World Cup title Friday after scoring 81.76 points in the final in Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

After grabbing her maiden World Cup win on Dec. 11 at the season’s second meet in Sweden, Kawamura topped the podium again in the sixth event after edging 2018 Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France, who scored 81.43. American Tess Johnson was third on 79.25.

The win steered Kawamura, who finished second last year, to the top of the season’s overall standings with 309 points. Australian Jakara Anthony, who finished fifth on the day, sits second overall on 285.

“It was a difficult course but I could pay attention even to the minor details with my airs and turns,” Kawamura said. “I won skiing the way I wanted to, so I’m really happy.”

The result saw her put on the yellow leader’s bib next to men’s overall leader and compatriot Ikuma Horishima, who came third on the day on 83.17.

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada won on 86.24 and Swede Walter Wallberg came second on 84.65, but Horishima still holds the overall lead with 320 points, ahead of Kingsbury’s 292 in second.

“We’ll try our best to stay there (at the top),” Kawamura said.