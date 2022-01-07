The B-League on Thursday postponed 12 games scheduled from Saturday through Monday following multiple reports of COVID-19 infections at clubs and those who have been in close contact with them.

Hiroshima Dragonflies had a total of 18 players and staff who tested positive, while Osaka Evessa had nine, the league said. Levanga Hokkaido, Alvark Tokyo and Ryukyu Golden Kings in the B1 also had at least one player who tested positive.

The league has not decided whether to reschedule the postponed fixtures to another date or cancel them.

Two games in the B2 were also postponed, while the B-League said its All-Star game, originally scheduled for Jan. 15 in Okinawa Prefecture, is off for the second straight year.