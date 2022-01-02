Sara Takanashi recorded the 61st World Cup victory of her career on Saturday by leading both rounds in the second of two women’s ski jumping competitions held in Slovenia on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning.

Takanashi had jumps of 95 and 89 meters for a winning total of 266.8 points in Ljubno, five points clear of Slovenian Ursa Bogataj. Austria’s Marita Kramer took third with 259.5 points.

“I was able to put together two good jumps,” Takanashi said after her first win of the 2021-2022 Olympic season.

“I got lucky with weather conditions on my first jump. My telemark landing isn’t perfect, so I need to work specifically on that,” she said.

A knockout system was used for the first time in women’s ski jumping history in both competitions on the new Silvester Tour. Points earned across the two competitions were totaled to determine the overall winner.

Kramer, who placed second on Friday, secured the Silvester Tour trophy and Takanashi was third overall.