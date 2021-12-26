Aaron Rodgers enjoyed a record-setting night, and defender Rasul Douglas grabbed his second interception of the game with 43 seconds left as the Green Bay Packers edged the Cleveland Browns 24-22 at home at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The Packers improved to 12-3 this season and remain in control of the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Rodgers broke Packers great Brett Favre’s franchise record for touchdown passes with a TD toss to Allen Lazard in the first quarter that took his career tally to 443.

A message from Favre congratulating Rodgers on the achievement was displayed on the scoreboard.

“Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl.”

Rodgers, who connected on 24 of 34 attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns, said that remained the ultimate aim.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “For sure this was an important one — a team fighting for their playoff lives … It’s not pretty, but it’s a win.”

Green Bay led 24-12 after a field goal early in the third quarter, but the Packers managed just one first down on their next three possessions, as Cleveland rallied behind a strong ground game to get within two points.

The Browns’ final drive was near midfield when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his fourth interception of the game. The Packers took advantage, with running back AJ Dillon converting a first down and enabling the Packers to run out the clock.

All three of Mayfield’s first-half interceptions led to Green Bay touchdowns.

Rodgers also connected on two scoring passes with wide receiver Davante Adams for yet another franchise record. His 66 TD combinations with Adams surpassed the 65 he shared with Jordy Nelson.

“I’m very fortunate to have played with the guys I played with, to be coached by the men I was coached by over the years,” Rodgers said.

He called his team passing record “a longevity record,” but added: “It’s one I’m really proud of.”