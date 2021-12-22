Fifty-four-year-old former Japan international forward Kazuyoshi Miura revealed Tuesday that eight clubs are bidding for his services for next season.

“I want to sort out what is most important for me, and then make an honest decision based on my feelings,” Miura said in Osaka Prefecture, where he is training in the offseason.

Miura, the oldest-ever player in Japan’s J-League first division and known to fans as “King Kazu,” made just one league and three cup appearances for Yokohama FC this year. The club, relegated to the J2 next season, have offered him a deal but he is reportedly considering a move to get more playing time.

Offers have arrived from Suzuka Point Getters and FC Osaka of the Japan Football League, one tier below the J-League’s third-tier J3, while he is planning to meet with J3 side YS Yokohama.

“I’m getting a lot of input from the clubs on how they thrive on the power of their community’s influence and how they aspire to earn promotion. It’ll be tough work (deciding who to play for),” Miura said.

On Tuesday, he held talks with Nankatsu SC, who play in the regional Kanto League’s second division. Manga artist Yoichi Takahashi, who created the popular soccer comic “Captain Tsubasa,” is representing the club.

“We desire to be a team we can proudly present to the world,” Takahashi said. “The reality of Kazu playing for us would be amazing on its own. I hope he will join us.”

Miura is also being pursued by Okinawa-based J2 side FC Ryukyu, JFL team Kochi United, Kansai League first-division side Ococias Kyoto AC and Singapore Premier League team Albirex Niigata Singapore.