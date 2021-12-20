Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi won his third World Cup event of the season in Engelberg, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Kobayashi held off Germany’s Karl Geiger, who won the first competition on Saturday, and hometown favorite Killian Peier to finish with a total of 306 points, 12.2 ahead of Geiger. Norway’s Marius Lindvik was third and Peier was fourth.

Kobayashi had the second-highest scoring jump of 132.5 meters in the first round, before putting in a second-round effort of 136.5 meters, enough for the 2018-2019 overall World Cup champion to claim his 22nd career World Cup victory.

“The competition was held in very tough conditions but I managed to stay focused for both jumps,” Kobayashi said. “That was good. I’m satisfied with (my three wins so far).”

The 25-year-old missed two events after testing positive for COVID-19.

The World Cup continues with the opening event of the prestigious Four Hills tournament in Oberstdorf on Dec. 29.