Japan secured a spot in the Beijing Olympics’ women’s curling tournament as Loco Solare beat South Korea’s team 8-5 in Friday’s playoffs at the Olympic qualification event.

The win by the Japanese team, which earned bronze at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, over the reigning Olympic silver medalists earned Japan its seventh straight Olympic berth since the first women’s tournament took place at the 1998 Nagano Games.

“At Pyeongchang, we left filled with the frustration of having watched the final from the stands,” Loco Solare’s Yurika Yoshida said. “I want to have an Olympics that won’t leave me with any regrets.”

Loco Solare was third in the event behind the second-place South Koreans, with Scotland booking a trip to Beijing by finishing first. All three teams finished the round-robin with identical 6-2 records with their finishes decided by their aggregate pregame Draw Shot Challenge rankings.

The Beijing Olympics are set to run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.