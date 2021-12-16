Midfielder Daichi Kamada scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night.

Rafael Borre, Jesper Lindstrom and Kamada each scored goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Kamada providing the winner at Borussia Park to move Eintracht up to seventh on the league table after four wins in five matches. Monchengladbach remains clear of the relegation places in 13th but has dropped four in a row.

The goal was Kamada’s first in Germany’s top flight this season. He has scored three times in six Europa League group-stage matches.

Frankfurt was forced to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Brazilian defender Tuta was sent off for a second yellow card.

In the second round of the KNVB Cup in the Netherlands, Ritsu Doan scored in both halves as PSV Eindhoven logged a comfortable 2-0 victory over fellow Eredivisie team Fortuna Sittard.