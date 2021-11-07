Kenta Hasegawa has stepped down as manager of FC Tokyo, the J. League first-division club said Sunday, a day after his side crashed to an 8-0 loss away to Yokohama F Marinos.

The 56-year-old took charge of Tokyo in 2018 and steered them to second place — their best-ever J1 finish — in 2019 before helping them secure the Levain Cup last season.

But Tokyo has fallen out of title contention this season, sitting ninth in the league following elimination from all cup competitions.

“It’s been an incredibly fun four years,” Hasegawa said in a statement released by the club. “I don’t have any regrets and I feel like I’ve done everything I could.

“It was disappointing to fall one step short of winning the championship in 2019, but to win the Levain Cup in 2020 and raise the trophy with everyone is one of my greatest memories.”

Hasegawa’s successor is yet to be decided, but a source familiar with the matter said Tokyo is looking at options including foreign managers for next season.

A former forward for Japan, Hasegawa achieved a domestic treble while in charge of Gamba Osaka in 2014, winning the J1 championship, the Emperor’s Cup and the J. League Cup, now known as the Levain Cup.