Chiba Lotte Marines infielder Takashi Toritani, who holds the second-longest consecutive games streak in NPB, has decided to bring an end to his 18-year playing career, the Pacific League club said Sunday.

The 40-year-old had his consecutive games streak dating back to his rookie season end at 1,939 on May 27, 2018. It was the longest active streak in NPB and the second longest in Japanese history after Sachio Kinugasa’s 2,215 game streak.

Toritani played for the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League for 16 seasons and moved to Lotte, based in Chiba Prefecture, in March 2020 after being told by his longtime team it was time to retire. He only played in 32 games this year.

“Sixteen years with Hanshin, two years with Lotte. It is because of the all the people who have supported me during that time that I have come this far. I am filled with gratitude,” Toritani said in a statement.

He finishes his career with a .278 batting average, 2,099 hits, including 138 homers, 830 RBIs and 131 stolen bases in 2,243 games.