Hiroshi Jofuku has resigned as manager of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, effective immediately, and will be replaced on an interim basis by head coach Kentaro Sawada, the J. League first-division club said Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Jofuku helped Sanfrecce finish second in the league in his first year at the helm in 2018. He leaves the club with an overall record of 56 wins, 37 draws and 42 losses from 135 matches. Sanfrecce is currently in 10th place with 11 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses.

The three-time J1 champion finished sixth in the 18-team competition in 2019 and eighth in 2020.

“I am grateful to the players who have stuck together and worked as a cohesive unit, to the staff and to all the fans and their warm support,” Jofuku said in a statement.

Sawada, 51, will act as interim manager for the final five games of the season.