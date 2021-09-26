Terunofuji completed his sterling debut as sumo’s 73rd yokozuna by winning the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

The grand champion entered the final day of the 15-day tourney at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan one win ahead of No. 10 maegashira Myogiryu (11-4), whose loss to new sekiwake Meisei (8-7) ensured Terunofuji’s title.

For his spectacular efforts over the first 14 days that included wins over both of the ozeki opponents he faced, the 34-year-old Myogiryu was awarded his sixth career Technique Prize and his first in eight years.

His bout against Meisei, however, ended in a heartbeat. Starting farther back of the line than his opponent, Meisei built up a good head of steam before colliding with Myogiryu at mid-ring, rocking him back and then deftly forcing him forward and down.

Terunofuji (13-2) then wrapped up the tournament in style with an easy force-out of ozeki Shodai (8-7). The yokozuna allowed the ozeki to charge forward as he snuck in his left hand for an under-arm belt hold that allowed him to maneuver Shodai out.

The Mongolian-born powerhouse has now won five Emperor’s Cups, four of them since his return to the top division in July 2020 after plummeting down the rankings to the fifth-division jonidan due to a debilitating run of injuries that included surgery on both knees.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi (9-6) snapped a three-bout losing streak to secure his eighth win by shoving out ozeki Takakeisho (8-7), who finished the tournament the way he started, with three straight defeats.

No. 4 maegashira Daieisho, who handed Terunofuji his first loss as yokozuna after eight straight wins, earned an Outstanding Performance prize. In his final bout, Daieisho (10-5) shoved out komusubi Ichinojo (8-7) to secure his 10th win.

No. 6 Onosho (10-5) lost to No. 4 Tamawashi (6-9), costing him an 11th win and a fourth career Fighting Spirit Prize he had been slated to earn had he won.

Elsewhere, four wrestlers secured their eighth win on the final day in bouts against rivals with matching 7-7 records.

No. 7 Shimanoumi shoved out No. 1 Takanosho (7-8), veteran No. 5 Takarafuji forced out No. 12 and former ozeki Tochinoshin (7-8), No. 14 Yutakayama earned an overarm-throw victory over No. 10 Chiyotairyu (7-8), and No. 11 Kotoeko pushed out No. 9 Aoiyama (7-8).