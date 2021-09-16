Texas Rangers rookie Kohei Arihara equaled a career-worst when he gave up six runs in his team’s 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Arihara (2-4), who was expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season after having surgery for an aneurysm in his shoulder in May, yielded six runs on eight hits, including two homers, with just one strikeout in four innings while taking the loss at Globe Life Field.

The 29-year-old Japanese right-hander surrendered back-to-back homers to Jake Meyers and Marwin Gonzalez in the three-run second inning. He did not issue any walks, but struggled to command his pitches and hit two batters.

“I felt totally fine physically but my pitches lacked command and power,” Arihara said.

“I have to deliver results so I’ll work hard every day to improve,” he said.

Arihara was making his 10th start of the season and third since undergoing surgery. The last time he allowed six runs was on April 30 against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy (7-3) threw six innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

At Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Shohei Ohtani went hitless for the second straight game, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts as the Los Angeles Angels edged the Chicago White Sox 3-2.

Angels two-way player Ohtani is now second in home runs on the MLB season with 44, one behind the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who has sole possession of the lead.

Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh had three hits, including the game-winning home run off White Sox relief pitcher Michael Kopech (4-3) in the eighth inning that broke a 2-2 tie.