Gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics world championships scheduled in October in Kitakyushu will allow domestic spectators at venues, their organizers decided Monday.
They said a meeting was held with the International Gymnastics Federation, the local government and specialists on whether to host the events before making the decision, citing an improving state of COVID-19 infection cases.
Organizers will decide on details such as the maximum number of spectators and where tickets will be sold in light of future government policies. A further meeting will be held to discuss the staging plan in case the infection situation deteriorates, they said.
The gymnastics world championships will be held Oct. 18-24 at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, followed by that of rhythmic gymnastics from Oct. 27-31 scheduled at West Japan Exhibition Center Annex in the same city.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.