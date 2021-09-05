Japan’s Misato Michishita won the gold medal in the women’s T12 marathon in a Paralympic record time of 3 hours, 50 seconds on Sunday.

The 44-year-old visually impaired runner was a gold-medal favorite in Tokyo after winning silver at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and achieving a three-peat at the London Marathon in 2019.

Elena Pautova of the Russian Paralympic Committee crossed the line 3 minutes and 26 seconds later for silver and Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa took bronze in the final athletics event of the 13-day Tokyo Paralympics.

Michishita went into the race as the world record holder in her T12 class, having set a new record of 2:54:13 in December. Coetzee rewrote the women’s marathon T11 world record with 3:11:13.

The Olympic marathon was moved to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo’s extreme heat in early August, but the five Paralympic marathon medal events remained in Tokyo.

Earlier on Sunday, two Japanese won bronze medals in the men’s marathon.

In the men’s T12 class, Tadashi Horikoshi clocked a season-best 2:28:01 for bronze. Morocco’s El Amin Chentouf finished with a time of 2:21:43, a new Paralympic record, ahead of Australia’s Jaryd Clifford, to retain the marathon title he won in Rio.

In the men’s T46 marathon for runners with upper limb deficiency, China’s Li Chaoyan won in a Paralympic record 2:25:50, Brazil’s Alex Douglas Pires da Silva claimed silver and Japan’s Tsutomu Nagata took the final podium spot.