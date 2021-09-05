Daiki Kajiwara beat South Korean top seed Kim Jung-jun in the men’s WH2 badminton singles final on Sunday to claim gold.

The 19-year-old from Fukuoka was too strong in the 21-18, 21-19 win at Yoyogi National Stadium, beating the four-time singles world champion despite being unseeded in the tournament.

Kajiwara, who lost his leg after he was hit by a truck while cycling to baseball training at age 13, emerged from a tight contest, with Kim having led both games at one stage.

But the Japanese showed great poise to take the gold on the second of two match points he earned.

Kajiwara dropped just one game on his journey to gold, in his second match of the group phase against Chan Ho Yuen of Hong Kong, and won his semifinal with ease — 21-14, 21-15 — over South Korea’s Kim Kyung-hoon.