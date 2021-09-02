Germany’s “Blade Jumper” Markus Rehm leapt to gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday but failed to topple his own gargantuan long jump world record.

The 33-year-old set a new T64 record in June of 8.62 meters, which would have won him gold at every Olympics since 1992, and set his sights on breaking it again in Tokyo.

A leap of 8.18 meters was his best effort on a cool and drizzly evening, but it was more than enough to give him his third straight title and a fourth Paralympic gold overall.

Rehm said he was happy with the gold but disappointed he could not jump further.

“It was in my mind, definitely,” he said of the record. “I aimed for a bit longer jump but that’s how it is. The goal was to win the gold medal, and maybe we can attack the 8.62 another time.”

Rehm had wanted to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and said he had still not received an explanation why he could not.

“It is OK to make the decision that I can’t compete, but to make a decision without telling me why is just a shame,” he said.

Ahead of Rehm’s appearance, Tunisian Raoua Tlili took her second gold of the Games with a world-record discus throw in the F41 final, beaming and jumping with delight at the result.

There was controversy elsewhere though, with International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence condemning what he described as a wave of social media abuse after a Malaysian shot putter was disqualified and missed out on a gold medal for failing to appear on time.

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was allowed to compete in the F20 final on Tuesday night despite being late to the call room.

He finished first, breaking the world record and winning gold. But afterwards a referee and jury both determined he had no good reason for being late.

Zolkefli and two other athletes were late, with Spence saying they argued they had not heard the announcement to gather or that it was in a language they did not understand.

“But all the other athletes were on time,” Spence said.

The gold went instead to Ukraine’s Maksym Koval, who Spence said was now “getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians.”

“People say the Ukrainian stole the gold. No, absolutely not. The Ukrainian had nothing to do with it. It was the athletes that were late,” Spence said.

On the eighth day of competition in Tokyo, 43 gold medals were up for grabs.

Tokyo’s first gold in boccia, a sport similar to boules that is designed for athletes with neurological impairments that impact motor function, went to Adam Peska of the Czech Republic.

| KYODO

Meanwhile, Hidetaka Sugimura put on a dominant display to win Japan’s first-ever Paralympic gold in the sport, taking a 5-0 win in the individual BC2 final.

Facing Thailand’s Watcharaphon Vongsa, the reigning gold medalist in the event, Sugimura, 39, got out to a fast start and then forced home his advantage.

He put two points on the board in the first end and then added three more in the subsequent three to complete the whitewash.

“I hope this gold medal will be an opportunity for many people to find out about boccia,” Sugimura said after the medal ceremony.

Earlier Wednesday evening, visually impaired swimmer Keiichi Kimura won his first medal of the Games when he snagged silver in the men’s SB11 100-meter breaststroke.

“It’s my first medal (in Tokyo), so I feel accomplished. It was a very close race, but I’m glad I was able to get into the top three,” Kimura said. “I have gained confidence after winning this medal. It was a very close race, and I felt like there was one extra stroke (to go), but I think it was a great time.”

The 30-year-old Tokyoite touched in 1 minute, 11.78 to finish just over half a second behind Rogier Dorsman, who has won three gold medals at these Games for the Netherlands.

Dorsman has been something of a bogeyman for Japanese swimmers having been joined on the podium after each event by a home nation representative.

Shingo Kunieda was tested for the first time in the men’s wheelchair tennis WT class singles tournament when sixth-seeded Frenchman Stephane Houdet took him to a first-set tiebreak.

The multi-Grand Slam and Paralympic gold-winning Japanese prevailed 7-6(7) and then claimed the second set 6-3 to move into the semifinal.

Kunieda will have to overcome Briton Gordon Reid, the fifth seed, if he wants a shot at his third singles Paralympic gold, and first since 2012.

“From the quarterfinals, anyone can win. It was a tough game,” said Kunieda. “It was important to make a move first. I managed to make adjustments after trailing. It was a promising performance leading up to the semifinals.”

Yui Kamiji and Momoko Ohtani ran into the dynamic Dutch duo of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot, the top seeds cruising to a 6-4, 6-2 doubles semifinal win over the Japanese.

In the men’s wheelchair basketball quarterfinals, Japan toughed out a 61-55 win over Australia to book a semifinal against Britain.

Hiroaki Kozai continued his heroic Tokyo Games, scoring 20 points with Renshi Chokai doing his thing again — totaling 15 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Japan’s women’s goalball squad put together a dominant display to take a 4-1 win over Israel in the teams’ quarterfinal meeting, moving into the semifinals for the first time at the Paralympics since winning gold in London in 2012.

Norika Hagiwara hauled the load for the home team, scoring all four goals, one a penalty, on 56 throws.

Badminton made its Paralympic debut on Wednesday, having been added to the games program in Tokyo.

WH1 class player Sarina Satomi, the 2019 world champion in her division, was the first Japanese to get a win in the sport at the Paralympics, 2-0 over Kang Jung Kum in their group phase meeting.

With almost all spectators banned from the Paralympics over coronavirus fears, there have been few opportunities for athletes to interact with the Japanese public.

But U.S. high jumper Sam Grewe, who won gold in the T63 on Tuesday, shared online a letter handed to him by a Tokyo 2020 employee who described the athlete’s impact on his family.

Grewe’s leg was amputated after he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his knee as a teenager, and in his letter Masaki Kando said his 13-year-son had also been diagnosed with a tumor on his knee and undergone a treatment known as rotationplasty.

“I was very anxious,” Kando admitted about his son’s treatment, saying his family had learned about Grewe on social media. “High Jump the World Champion! You gave us great courage to my family. We are grateful to you.”

Grewe, who is training to be a doctor to increase the representation of people with disabilities in medicine, said of the letter: “Win or lose, this is what it’s all about.”

“This makes it all worth it,” he added on his Twitter account.