Visually impaired athlete Shinya Wada of Japan won the Paralympic silver medal Tuesday in the men’s T11 1,500 meters at the National Stadium.

The 44-year-old Wada, who bagged the bronze medal in the men’s T11 5,000-meter event earlier in the Games, won 1,500 meter silver in 4 minutes and 5.27 seconds. Yeltsin Jacques of Brazil won gold in a world record time of 3:57.60.

The Osaka Prefecture native was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa while he was in high school and lost his vision completely when he was a university student.

Japan’s Kenya Karasawa, who won silver in the men’s T11 5,000-meter event in his Paralympic debut in Tokyo, crossed fourth.