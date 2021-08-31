Visually impaired athlete Shinya Wada of Japan won the Paralympic silver medal Tuesday in the men’s T11 1,500 meters at the National Stadium.
The 44-year-old Wada, who bagged the bronze medal in the men’s T11 5,000-meter event earlier in the Games, won 1,500 meter silver in 4 minutes and 5.27 seconds. Yeltsin Jacques of Brazil won gold in a world record time of 3:57.60.
The Osaka Prefecture native was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa while he was in high school and lost his vision completely when he was a university student.
Japan’s Kenya Karasawa, who won silver in the men’s T11 5,000-meter event in his Paralympic debut in Tokyo, crossed fourth.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.