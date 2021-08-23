Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th MLB player to hit 500 career home runs with a milestone blast in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Cabrera, the first player to get to the 500-homer milestone as a Tiger, reached the magic number off Blue Jays left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz to make it a 1-1 game.

He was mobbed by teammates, with fans at the Rogers Centre and the Blue Jays joining in a standing ovation.

It took a little more time before the Tigers were able to celebrate the achievement with a victory, finally locking up the win after 11 innings.

Cabrera’s homer — into the right center field seats off a 1-1 changeup — was the only damage the Tigers could do against Matz.

Cabrera had gone eight games without a home run since hitting No. 499 against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Venezuelan is the first player to join the 500-homer club since David Ortiz, who was with the Red Sox when he hit No. 500 on September 12, 2015.

Cabrera ranks second in home runs among active players behind Albert Pujols, who hit his 500th on April 22, 2014, while with the Angels, and went into Sunday with 677.

Cabrera is the first Venezuelan and the sixth player born outside the United States — along with Ortiz, Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Rafael Palmeiro and Manny Ramirez — to hit 500 homers.

The homer was also his 2,955th career hit, another step in another milestone chase.

Only six players in history have 500 career home runs and 3,000 career hits.

With 36 games left in the Tigers’ season, the odds are long that he could become the first player ever to record his 500th homer and 3,000th hit in the same season.