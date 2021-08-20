Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 and took his season tally to 112 hits, his best in four MLB seasons, as the Los Angeles Angels came from eight runs behind to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday.

The two-way star, who on Wednesday night hit his major league-leading 40th home run and pitched a career-high eight innings for his eighth win, showed no signs of fatigue as he drove in a run, scored two runs and drew two walks at Comerica Park.

Ohtani had a single in the third inning before legging out an infield single and coming home in the Angels’ six-run sixth inning, when they forced their way back into the game after trailing 10-2.

The Angels finally took the lead in the eighth when Max Stassi, who had three hits, blasted a two-run home run off Michael Fulmer (5-5). Ohtani gave the Angels team some breathing space with a one-out sacrifice fly that plated the team’s 12th run.

Skipper Joe Maddon said he was not intent on playing Ohtani due to the tight schedule, but got the thumbs up from the 27-year-old.

It was Ohtani’s first game with multiple hits in four outings, while the victory tied the Angels’ biggest come-from-behind win set in 1986.