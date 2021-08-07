Japan’s Takuto Otoguro defeated Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 5-4 in the men’s freestyle wrestling 65 kg final on Saturday at Makuhari Messe to capture the first gold of the Tokyo Games for the country’s male wrestling team.
The 2018 world champion salvaged what had been a difficult home Games for Japan’s male freestyle wrestlers, who were without a medal until Otoguro’s victory.
Otoguro’s win is the first Olympic freestyle title for a Japanese man since Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu achieved the feat at 66 kg in London in 2012.
Earlier in the week, sisters Yukako and Risako Kawai won the 62-kg and 57-kg titles, respectively, and Mayu Mukaida’s topped the podium at 53 kg.
Later this evening, Yui Susaki will look to make it a fifth gold for Japanese wrestlers when she battles China’s Sun Yanan at 50 kg.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.