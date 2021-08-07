Japan’s Takuto Otoguro defeated Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 5-4 in the men’s freestyle wrestling 65 kg final on Saturday at Makuhari Messe to capture the first gold of the Tokyo Games for the country’s male wrestling team.

The 2018 world champion salvaged what had been a difficult home Games for Japan’s male freestyle wrestlers, who were without a medal until Otoguro’s victory.

Otoguro’s win is the first Olympic freestyle title for a Japanese man since Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu achieved the feat at 66 kg in London in 2012.

Earlier in the week, sisters Yukako and Risako Kawai won the 62-kg and 57-kg titles, respectively, and Mayu Mukaida’s topped the podium at 53 kg.

Later this evening, Yui Susaki will look to make it a fifth gold for Japanese wrestlers when she battles China’s Sun Yanan at 50 kg.

Japan’s Takuto Otoguro (red) faces Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in the gold medal bout of the men’s freestyle wrestling 65 kg division on Saturday at Makuhari Messe. | AFP-JIJI Japan’s Takuto Otoguro celebrates his gold medal victory over Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in the men’s freestyle wrestling 65 kg final. | AFP-JIJI