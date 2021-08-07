Japan's Takuto Otoguro defeated Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 5-4 in the men's freestyle wrestling 65 kg final on Saturday at Makuhari Messe to capture the first gold of the Tokyo Games for the country's male wrestling team. Later in women's 50 kg, Yui Susaki scored a decisive 10-0 victory over China's Sun Yanan to continue the gold rush for Japan's female wrestlers.

Otoguro, the 2018 world champion, salvaged what had been a difficult home Games for Japan's male freestyle wrestlers, who were without a medal until Otoguro's victory.

Otoguro's win is the first Olympic freestyle title for a Japanese man since Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu achieved the feat at 66 kg in London in 2012.

The win by Susaki, who was one of Japan's flagbearers at the opening ceremonies, put an exclamation point on a dominant week for Japan's female wrestlers.

Earlier in the week, sisters Yukako and Risako Kawai won the 62-kg and 57-kg titles, respectively, and Mayu Mukaida's topped the podium at 53 kg.

Japan’s Yui Susaki celebrates after winning gold against Sun Yanan of China. | REUTERS