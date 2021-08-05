Japan’s Miu Hirano, Kasumi Ishikawa and Mima Ito came up short in their bid to end China’s dominance in the women’s table tennis team event of the Olympics, falling in the gold-medal match by a 3-0 score.

China, featuring a team of Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha in Tokyo, has yet to be defeated in either the men’s or women’s team event since it was first introduced at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The silver medal is Japan’s second in the event, with the other coming in London in 2012.

