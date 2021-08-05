The women’s Olympic soccer final between Sweden and Canada has been moved to a later kickoff to avoid the intense midday heat, Sweden’s FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The game had been due to kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday but both teams complained because of the high temperatures expected in Tokyo. It will now be played at 9 p.m. at Yokohama’s International Stadium.

“It feels good that our desire for a later kickoff has been well received, and that we now how a match time that is better suited to the players in terms of the heat,” said the head of Sweden’s women’s team, Marika Domanski Lyfors, in a statement.

Competition organizers FIFA were not immediately available for comment.

Canada reached the final by upsetting gold-medal favorites the United States in their semifinal while Sweden beat Australia in the last four.

On Thursday, the U.S took the bronze medal after beating Australia 4-3 in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture.