Japan on Thursday set a new national record for medals at a single Olympics, passing the previous record of 41 set at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Japan’s Koki Ikeda won the silver medal in the men’s 20-kilometer race walk for the nation’s 42nd medal and reigning world champion in the event, Toshikazu Yamanishi, took bronze for the 43rd.

Kiyou Shimizu later in the evening claimed silver in the kata competition of karate, bringing the tally to 44.

The women’s table tennis team’s silver and gold by wrestler Risako Kawai brought the tally to 46 by the end of Thursday.

