Norway’s Karsten Warholm produced an astonishing run to smash his own world record on his way to winning the men’s Olympic 400-meter hurdles final on Tuesday.
Warholm clocked a remarkable 45.94 seconds, beating his previous world best of 46.70sec.
American Rai Benjamin won silver in 46.17 seconds, with Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos claiming bronze in 46.72, both regional records.
