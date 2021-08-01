Lamont Marcell Jacobs wrote his name into the history books by winning the men’s 100-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics on a golden night for Italy at National Stadium on Sunday.

Jacobs, who was born in Texas, got off to a good start and never let up to beat American Fred Kerley and Canadian Andre de Grasse to claim the title of Fastest Man in the World.

Jacobs, who set a personal best in the semifinals, set a new European record with a time of 9.80 seconds. Kerley, the silver medalist, finished in 9.84 and de Grasse, who made a late charge, took bronze in 9.89.

Jacobs let out a yell and slapped his chest after crossing the finish line and soon ended up in the waiting arms of Gianmarco Tamberi, who won gold for Italy in the men’s high jump several minutes earlier.

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men’s 100-meter final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the National Stadium on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Tamberi was actually the co-winner in the high jump with Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim. The two chose to share the gold rather than go to a jump-off after neither could clear 2.39 meters. They won with a height of 2.37.

It’s been a nice few weeks for Italy, with its soccer team winning the Euro 2020 title on July 11.

China’s Su Bingtian was the fastest in qualifying, running a time of 9.83 to set a new Asian record, but was sixth in the final.

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrates after winning gold on Sunday. | REUTERS

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set the Olympic record in the women’s triple jump on her first attempt and established a new world record in her last jump of the night.

Rojas is the first Venezuelan woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

Rojas won with a leap of 15.67 meters, far beyond the previous world record of 15.50, which was set by Inessa Cravats of the Ukraine in 1995.

Portugal’s Patricia Mamona took silver with a national record of 15.01, while Ana Peleteiro set the Spanish national record at 14.87.

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas competes in the women’s triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI