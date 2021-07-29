Japan’s Shori Hamada kept the country’s gold medal streak alive at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan on Thursday and Aaron Wolf added to Japan’s growing haul in the sport with a gold medal of his own.
Hamada won the gold medal in the women’s under-78 kg category, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final with a quick ippon victory.
Wolf won the men’s under-100 kg class, powering past South Korea’s Cho Gunham in a golden score bout.
Japan now has eight gold medals in judo since the start of the Tokyo Games.
