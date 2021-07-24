  • Yang Qian of China in action won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-meter Air Rifle competition on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Yang Qian of China in action won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-meter Air Rifle competition on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.

The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal went to Switzerland’s Nina Christen.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

READ MORE

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,