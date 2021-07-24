China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.
The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal went to Switzerland’s Nina Christen.
