Shohei Ohtani was named as a starter for the All-Star Game, MLB announced Thursday, making him the first Japanese player voted to start since Ichiro Suzuki made his final all-star appearance in 2010.

Voted the American League's starting designated hitter in a fan ballot, the Los Angeles Angels' two-way player, a first-time all-star, will be the fourth Japanese to bat in the midsummer classic after Ichiro, Hideki Matsui and Kosuke Fukudome.

He is the first Japanese designated hitter selected to an MLB All-Star team.

Ohtani, who is also slated to be the first Japanese player to compete in the home run derby, could potentially bat and pitch in the All-Star Game at Denver's Coors Field on July 13, when the designated hitter rule will be used.

Although AL pitchers rarely bat, due to the designated hitter rule, the Angels have frequently kept Ohtani in the batting lineup when he pitches to take advantage of his potent offense while he remains in the game.

The Angels star, who turns 27 on Monday, now has a major league-leading 28 home runs on the season to go with his 3.60 ERA after 12 pitching starts. He is playing his fourth season in the majors.

MLB canceled last year's All-Star Game due to concerns over the coronavirus. This year's game was moved to Denver after MLB pulled the game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial voting law.