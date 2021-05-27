The Japanese men’s Olympic soccer team will play Honduras on July 12, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday.

Traditionally an under-23 competition with a fixed number of overage players, the basic age limit for this year’s Tokyo Olympic men’s soccer tournament has been raised to 24 following the one-year postponement of the games.

The match at Osaka’s Yodoko Sakura Stadium will be the Tokyo Olympic team’s penultimate warmup, with Japan set to face Spain on July 17 in Kobe. Japan will open its Olympic Group A campaign on July 22 against South Africa.

Honduras finished second in North, Central America and Caribbean qualifying.