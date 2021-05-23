Right-hander Kohei Arihara will undergo surgery to repair an aneurysm in his pitching shoulder and miss at least 12 weeks, Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young said Saturday.

Arihara, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right middle finger earlier this month, is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure but it is unclear if he will pitch again this season.

The operation will be performed Thursday in Dallas by Dr. Greg Pearl.

Outside of his two starts in which he earned the win, the 28-year-old has struggled this season with a 6.59 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28⅔ innings of work.

Arihara used the posting system and signed with the Rangers last December after six seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball.