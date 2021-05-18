Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols, who was added to the active roster later Monday.

Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on May 6.

The Angels are on the hook to pay the rest of Pujols’ $30 million salary. The Dodgers are only responsible for paying the 10-time All-Star a prorated share of the league minimum for the rest of the season, which ESPN reported is approximately $420,000.

Pujols thanked the Angels and their fans on social media Monday while also addressing his excitement to join the Dodgers.

“The role that (Dodgers president of baseball operations) Andrew Friedman and (manager) Dave Roberts have presented to me is one that I embrace,” Pujols wrote on Twitter. “I am excited to be part of the Dodger family and want to thank Andrew, Dave and the rest of the Dodger organization for this opportunity.

“My goal is the same as it’s always been — to help the ballclub win a championship in 2021. I’ve seen up close just how talented this team is and I look forward to contributing.”

In his 21st season, Pujols is batting just.198 and slugging.372 through 24 games with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

The first baseman/designated hitter has 3,253 hits, 667 homers and 2,112 RBIs during a career in which he won three National League MVP awards during 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He joined the Angels after the 2011 season and was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract.

Pujols, considered a sure Hall of Famer, won World Series rings with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

With the defending World Series champion Dodgers, he provides a right-handed bench bat and an experienced backup for first baseman Max Muncy.

Gonsolin, 27, has yet to pitch this season. He owns a 6-4 record with a 2.60 ERA in 20 career games (14 starts) with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also activated corner infielder/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for a player to be named later or cash considerations. In order to open two spots on the active roster, left-hander Alex Vesia and catcher Keibert Ruiz were optioned to the minor leagues.