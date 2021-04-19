Yuta Watanabe followed up a career-high 21-point outburst on Friday with another personal milestone as he reached double digits for a third straight game in the Toronto Raptors’ 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The 26-year-old forward chipped in 10 points to go with four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes off the bench at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, shooting 3-for-6 from the field, including 1-for-2 from deep.

The double-digit scoring streak is the longest of Watanabe’s three-year NBA career.

Forward Chris Boucher led all scorers with 31 for the Raptors, who improved to 24-34 with their third win in a row.

Boucher scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the game as the Raptors won their third in a row while extending the Thunder’s losing streak to 10. Boucher made a career-high six 3-pointers.

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for the Raptors, Malachi Flynn had 15, Stanley Johnson 12 and Yuta Watanabe and Freddie Gillespie each had 10.

Luguentz Dort scored 21 of his 29 points in the first quarter for the Thunder. Darius Bazley added 16 points, Kenrich Williams had 12 and Isaiah Roby 11.

The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and by seven at halftime, took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder led 95-91 on Bazley’s 3-pointer with 7:29 remaining. The game was tied at 99 entering the final five minutes. Theo Maledon’s three-point play with 4:08 left gave Oklahoma City the lead. Boucher later made two free throws to tie the game and then hit a 3-pointer to give Toronto a three-point lead with 2:27 to go. Boucher’s layup increased the lead to five with 1:59 left.