Mana Iwabuchi led the way with a goal in each half Thursday as Japan thrashed Paraguay 7-0 in an international women’s friendly.

Five different Nadeshiko Japan players found the net at Yurtec Stadium Sendai in the team’s first international outing since March last year.

Defender Moeka Minami opened the scoring after a corner kick in the sixth minute, and Aston Villa forward Iwabuchi doubled the advantage with a composed finish 20 minutes later.

Head coach Asako Takakura’s side, ranked 10th in the world, took a 3-0 lead into the break after Paraguay defender Tania Riso put the ball into her own net under pressure.

Iwabuchi helped set up a goal for Yuika Sugasawa early in the second half before capitalizing on a mix-up between a defender and goalkeeper Isabel Ortiz to net her brace midway through the term.

Injury-time goals from substitutes Yuka Momiki and Mina Tanaka completed the rout.

“The players fought hard and showed what they are capable of in defense and attack,” Takakura said.

“I think the team was able to execute the game plan, but couldn’t always finish, so that’s something to work on.”

Nadeshiko Japan will continue warming up for this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games with another friendly against 47th-ranked Paraguay at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Sunday.