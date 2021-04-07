Right-hander Masato Morishita was in command for the Hiroshima Carp on Tuesday, throwing the first complete-game shutout of the Central League season in a 2-0 win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Last year’s CL Rookie of the Year improved to 2-0 after striking out five, while allowing six hits and two walks over the distance at Jingu Stadium.

“It was clear some pitches were working well, while others weren’t, but I’m happy to get the win,” Morishita said.

The 23-year-old kept his nerve in the final frame with one out and a runner on third, striking out Yasutaka Shiomi with a fastball and then coaxing a groundout from pinch hitter Hiyu Motoyama to end the game.

“After asking to go back in for the ninth inning, I wanted to make sure I didn’t give up a run. I’m glad I was able to get the shutout,” he said.

Ryoma Nishikawa opened the scoring in the top of the sixth with a solo home run over right field off a 1-1 slider from Yakult starter Albert Suarez (0-1).

Hiroshima extended the lead in the seventh when Shota Dobayashi found the gap through center field against right-hander Yuma Oshita, allowing Kaisei Sone to round the bases from second.

At Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Yuki Nishi (1-1) got his first win of the season for the Hanshin Tigers, throwing all seven innings of a 6-2 rainout decision over the Yomiuri Giants.

Shinichi Onuki (1-0) recorded his first win of the season as the DeNA BayStars beat the Chunichi Dragons 7-3 on the road.

In the Pacific League, the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles pummeled the Seibu Lions bullpen, racking up eight earned runs against lefty Mitsuo Yoshikawa in a 13-2 win at MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.

The Orix Buffaloes and the Chiba Lotte Marines finished in a 3-3 tie at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium after Yuma Tongu put the visitors on level terms with a solo homer in the sixth inning.

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks beat the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 7-0 at Sapporo Dome but saw ace Kodai Senga (1-0) stretchered off with an ankle injury in the sixth inning.