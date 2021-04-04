Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who is recovering from leukemia, is poised for a berth at the Tokyo Olympics in the 4×100 medley relay after winning the women’s 100-meter butterfly on Sunday at Japan’s national championships.

Ikee was in tears after finishing in 57.77 seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Center, the Olympic swimming venue. She needed 57.92 for a place in the medley relay, while 57.10 was the Japan Swimming Federation’s required standard to compete for Japan this summer in the 100 butterfly.

“I didn’t think I would meet the qualifying time, so I’m so happy,” she said after the race.