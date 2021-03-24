Toshihiko Koga, a Japanese Olympic judo champion at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, has died, people close to him said Wednesday. He was 53.

Koga won the gold medal in the men’s 71-kg category at the Barcelona Games.

The cause of death was unknown, but NHK said Koga had been treated for cancer last year.

“I remember clearly how he was the captain of the Japanese team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and ended up winning the gold medal despite hurting his knee,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a daily news briefing on Wednesday.

“He was so young, and the news of his death is such a shame. I express my deepest condolences.”