Sara Takanashi tied the all-time record for podium finishes in World Cup ski jumping after taking third in Russia’s Nizhny Tagil on Sunday.

Takanashi finished behind winner Marita Kramer of Austria and second-place Nika Kriznar of Slovenia to claim her 108th individual World Cup podium, equaling the mark set in the men’s competition by Finland’s Janne Ahonen.

With jumps of 95.5 and 88.5 meters, Takanashi totaled 230.0 points to trail Kriznar by 2.3 and finish 13.1 behind Kramer.

“I think I did the best I could,” said Takanashi, who won her 60th World Cup crown last month in Romania, extending the record for wins by men and women.

Takanashi has finished in the top three in eight consecutive competitions, including large hill silver at the world championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, earlier this month.

Sunday’s result saw Kriznar overhaul Takanashi on the World Cup overall points table with two events remaining. The 24-year-old is facing a five-point deficit to her Slovenian rival, but is set on ending on a high note.

“I hope I can finish strongly and take a positive outlook into next season,” she said.