Edinson Cavani said he was proud to wear the Manchester United shirt after his father claimed the Uruguay striker was unhappy in England and wanted to finish his career in South America.

Luis Cavani told media in Argentina on Tuesday that the 34-year-old star was eyeing a possible move to Boca Juniors later this year.

“(Edinson) today does not feel comfortable where he is,” Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC Sports. “He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family.”

Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English soccer authorities over his suspension earlier this season for using a racial term in a social media post.

The striker was banned for three games after an exchange on Instagram in which he addressed a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term “negrito” (small black person).

Although a disciplinary panel found Cavani had not intended to cause offense with the remark, he was still sanctioned — triggering an outcry in Uruguay.

“That he was suspended for three games is a nonsense,” Luis Cavani said. “Here we always use that word. We are not racists. Part of that is weighing on his decision.”

But Edinson Cavani later uploaded a photo of himself to his Instagram page along with the caption “Proud to wear this shirt @manchesterunited.”

Speculation about the forward’s future comes after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated last month that he would attempt to persuade him to remain at Old Trafford.

Cavani has impressed on and off the pitch since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances.

The Uruguayan signed a one-season deal with United with the option to extend by a further year.

However, Cavani’s father said his son had long dreamed of playing for Boca Juniors. “Imagine him celebrating a goal with the fans,” Luis Cavani said.

“We know what Boca and Argentine football is. There is a 60% chance Edinson will come to South America.”