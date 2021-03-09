Newly appointed Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said Tuesday that initial guidelines requiring Olympic athletes to be tested for the coronavirus at least once every four days are being reconsidered.
Hashimoto told Kyodo News and other Japanese media organizations that the frequency of testing will likely increase for athletes after taking into account newly discovered virus variants and the amount of physical contact involved in some sports.
Hashimoto explained that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach demanded at the five-party meeting on March 3 that organizers impose more stringent testing protocols.
“From the athletes’ perspective, I think it’s better that testing rules are strict to begin with, rather than having a change in protocols announced midway through (the games),” Hashimoto said.
“We do need to think about (increasing testing frequency),” she added.
The recently convened five-party talks included Tokyo organizers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government of Japan.
Last month, Olympic organizers released a so-called “playbook” for athletes participating in the Tokyo Games stating athletes will be tested at least once every four days and will be barred from competing if they return a confirmed positive test.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021, after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
