New Zealand playmaker Beauden Barrett scored a try and banged over 10 conversions in the Japan Rugby Top League on Saturday, helping lift Suntory Sungoliath to a 75-10 win over Munakata Sanix Blues.

The bonus point win at JIT Recycling Stadium in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, kept Sungoliath on top of the Red Conference with 15 points from three rounds.

Hendrick Tui opened the scoring in the fourth minute with the first of his two tries, while Australia’s Samu Kerevi also chipped in with a brace. Barrett leads the league in scoring with 52 points.

Japanese rugby icon Ayumu Goromaru, playing in what he says will be his final season, scored 15 points in his first game of the year to lead Yamaha Jubilo to a 59-31 win over NEC Green Rockets.

Goromaru, who turned 35 on Monday, kicked five conversions and scored in the 33rd minute as Jubilo improved to 2-1 in the White Conference.

Panasonic Wild Knights stayed atop the conference with their third bonus-point win, a 47-0 thumping of Canon Eagles as George Kruis scored his first try of the season.

Kobe Kobelco Steelers also earned five points with a 52-7 win over Hino Red Dolphins as Lui Neata crossed twice to run his season try total to nine in three games. They sit one point back of Panasonic in the White Conference. TJ Perenara’s last minute try kept NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes unbeaten on 12 points with a 22-17 win over Ricoh Black Rams.

Also unbeaten on 14 points are Kubota Spears after Honeti Taumohaapai’s hat-trick of tries lifted them over NTT Communications Shining Arcs 34-24, and Toyota Verblitz, 45-3 winners over Honda Heat behind a brace from South Africa’s Willie le Roux.