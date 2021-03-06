Tokyo Olympic team member Uta Abe ended a 13-month layoff by winning the Tashkent Grand Slam’s women’s 52-kg division championship on Friday.

Abe, who last competed in February 2020, won three-straight bouts by ippon starting from the second round, before her opponent in the final, Mongolia’s Sosorbaram Lkhagvasuren, withdrew.

Ryuju Nagayama won the men’s 60-kg, defeating former world champion Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan in the final, while Natsumi Tsunoda was runner-up in the women’s 48-kg, losing by ippon to former world champ Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia.

Results from Grand Slam events are used in the Olympic tournament seeding, where they follow the Masters events and the worlds in importance.