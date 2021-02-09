Yoshitsugu Naka, a Japanese archer who had qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, died at the age of 60, the Japan Para Archery Federation said Tuesday.

The national governing body of para archery said Naka had been undergoing medical treatment since last November and had died on Sunday, but did not disclose the cause of his death.

Naka was diagnosed with triple A syndrome, a rare autosomal recessive disorder characterized by alacrima, achalasia and adrenal insufficiency, when he was 31.

He taught himself to shoot a bow from a wheelchair and secured a berth in the postponed Tokyo Paralympics at the 2019 World Archery Para Championships held in the Netherlands.