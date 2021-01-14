The Japan Rugby Football Union has decided to delay the start of the 2021 Japan Rugby Top League season due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks among players and staff, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Top League Chairman Osamu Ota speaks during a news conference in 2020. | KYODO

The first stage of Japan’s top-tier domestic rugby union competition was scheduled to start with five games on Saturday and three on Sunday, but the JRFU had to cancel two of the games earlier in the week after 44 people from three teams tested positive for the virus.

The JRFU is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the JFRU said 24 players and staff at Canon Eagles, 13 from Toyota Verblitz, and seven from Suntory Sungoliath tested positive in preseason screening without revealing any identities. Toshiba Brave Lupus and Kobe Kobelco Steelers have also confirmed positive tests.

The outbreak sweeping through Japanese rugby forced the cancellation of the Suntory-Toyota game scheduled for Saturday and the Canon-Ricoh Black Rams game scheduled for Sunday.

Saturday’s game was set to feature the likes of All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read, Wallabies Michael Hooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon, Rugby World Cup 2019 winner Willie Le Roux from South Africa and a host of Japan internationals.

