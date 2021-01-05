John Elway announced Monday that he plans to relinquish his role as the general manager of the Denver Broncos.

Elway, however, will remain as the team’s president of football operations and plans to hire a general manager that will work closely with head coach Vic Fangio. Elway has served as the Broncos’ general manager since 2011.

“Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better,” Elway said as part of a lengthy statement. “As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.”

Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said that the two had “very positive — and honest — conversations about improving the team.”

“John Elway is the most important and impactful person in the history of the Denver Broncos. I have nothing but gratitude for how he accepted this challenge 10 years ago and helped us accomplish great things as an organization,” Ellis said.

“… John arrived at this decision, and I’m fully supportive of him and his new structure. With all of his experience and competitive fire, I know John will be a tremendous resource for the Broncos in this role.”

Matt Russell, who has worked alongside Elway for 10 years, was going to be granted an opportunity to interview for the general manager job. Russell, who served as the vice president of player personnel, has opted to retire from the organization.

Elway, 60, helped the Broncos to two Super Bowl titles during his 16-year playing career. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Elway was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Under his watch as general manager, the Broncos have appeared in two Super Bowls. They have yet to return to the playoffs since posting a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.