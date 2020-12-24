The DeNA BayStars have acquired former Minnesota Twins right-hander Fernando Romero on a one-year deal worth a reported ¥75 million ($724,000), with a team option for a second year, the Central League club said Thursday.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Romero spent two years in the major leagues from 2018, going 3-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 26 games, but did not pitch this past season.

“He’s young, 26, and both his fastball and breaking pitches are rated as top-level,” DeNA chief executive Kazuaki Mihara said.

The BayStars see him as a candidate for their starting rotation.

In other news, veteran major leaguer Adeiny Hechavarria has agreed to join the Chiba Lotte Marines, the Pacific League club announced.

The 31-year-old infielder’s deal is reportedly for one year and worth ¥100 million ($970,000). Hechavarria, who has played in 922 major league games, appeared in 27 games this past season for the Atlanta Braves.

“He can play anywhere in the infield, and I expect he’ll hit at least 20 home runs,” Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi said of the 183-cm, 90-kg Hechavarria.

The native of Cuba has a career batting average of .253 with 37 home runs and 273 RBIs.