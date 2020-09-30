Daiya Seto, the reigning world champion in the men’s 200- and 400-meter individual medley, resigned as captain of Japan’s Olympic swim team on Wednesday in the wake of his admitting to an extramarital affair.

Seto’s management company released an apology from the married swimmer last Thursday, a day after a weekly magazine published a story about him being at a love hotel with another woman.

On Wednesday, he visited the Japan Swimming Federation and submitted his resignation as captain for next year’s Olympics, to be held in Tokyo after a one-year postponement on account of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very sorry,” he said according to a federation executive. “I want to do my best to restore peoples’ trust, so I ask for your continuing support in this effort.”

Seto, who will also quit his image-rights agreement with the Japanese Olympic Committee, agreed to sever his ties with corporate sponsor All Nippon Airways Co. upon the airline’s request.

“We have been supporting Seto, but this problem does not fit with the image our company hopes to project,” the company said through a communications officer.

Seto, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 400, earned a spot on the 2020 Olympic team by virtue of his double championships at last year’s worlds. The federation approved his role as the swim team’s captain in January.